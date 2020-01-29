Indian troops continue CASOs in IOK

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued the cordon and search operations in Srinagar and in several other areas of the territory, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

The troops continue these operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Handwara, Rafiabad, Tujjar, Chandoosa, Pattan, Hajin, Chadoora, Kangan, Tral, Awantipora, Bijbehara, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda and other areas.

The residents of several areas talking to media men said that the harassment, frisking, checking and door-to-door searches by the Indian forces’ personnel had made their life miserable. They said that the troops and police personnel during operations besides arresting youth were abusing and threatening inmates to stop supporting the liberation struggle. They added that no media are also showing the real worst situation of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, two women were killed and four persons were injured in a road accident in Srinagar.

