IOK Bar President suffers heart attack in Indian jail Agra

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): The 76-year-old Bar Association President of IOK, Mian Abdul Qayoom suffered a heart attack in Indian Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh, today.

Mian Abdul Qayoom has been admitted to a hospital in Agra.

One of the most prominent lawyers and president of Kashmir’s High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom has been battling multiple ailments without proper medical care inside Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested from his residence in Srinagar on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2019 ahead of the India’s decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of Indian Constitution.

He is surviving on just one kidney as his other kidney has been removed earlier,” a family member told media men in Srinagar.

Suffering from hypertension, Qayoom has to take more than a dozen pills everyday, for diabetes, hypertension, prostate malfunction and particularly to avoid dialysis.

