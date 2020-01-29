Kashmir is internationally-recognized dispute: JKML

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that Kashmir is an internationally-recognised disputed territory whose political future is yet to be decided by its people.

The JKML at a meeting in Srinagar presided over by its Acting Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Tawhidi, discussed the current situation in occupied Kashmir, Pak-India relations and the developments taking place at the global level.

Addressing the meeting, Farooq Ahmad Tawhidi said that several UN resolutions and promises of Indian leaders to give the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their future by themselves testified that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory. He maintained that Kashmir is not a territorial or border dispute between Pakistan and India but it is a matter concerning the right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris.

The JKML leader said that the peace, development and prosperity of South Asia was at stake due to the Kashmir dispute which remained unresolved due to India’s intransigent attitude. He said that all the roads to peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan and India passed through Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, the rulers of both the countries should take serious steps in consultation with the Hurriyat leadership to resolve the Kashmir dispute to achieve this objective.

The JKML leader said that on 5th August, 2019, the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party government while furthering the communal agenda of extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and the main motive behind this unconstitutional move was to change the demographic composition of the territory.

He paid rich tributes to the resolve of the Kashmiri detainees including the party Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

He also hailed the efforts being made by Pakistan particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight at the global level the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir. He also appreciated the concern expressed by the world leaders over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and said that this showed that the international community was aware of the urgency involved in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

