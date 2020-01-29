Majeed Malik condemns continued lockdown in IOK

Aijaz Rehmani concerned over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Islamabad, January 29 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, has condemned the continued lockdown imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the people of the occupied territory were suffering enormous hardships due to the unrelenting military siege.

He said that the provocative statements of Indian Prime Minister an Army Chief were adding to the already tense environment in the region. He said that Indian troops were harassing the people of Kishtwar during the ongoing cordon and search operation.

Abdul Majeed Malik appealed to the world community to impress upon India to fulfill its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, another APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s League (JKPL), Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statement issued in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails. He said that the Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails of India were meted out ill-treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition was worsening with each passing day.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani said that the people of Kashmir were fighting for their birthright, the right to self-determination, despite facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the past seven over decades. He said it is high time for the Indian government to shun its rigid and stubborn approach and start a dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership to settle the Kashmir dispute.

He also prayed for the health of party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, who is not well since long time.

