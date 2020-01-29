Mushaal urges UN to play role to resolve Kashmir issue

Rawalpindi, Jan 29 (KMS): Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organisation Mushaal Malick said that Indian forces have failed to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people despite inhuman atrocities.

The patience of the Kashmiri people have exposed true face of India before the whole world and that day is not for away when the Kashmiri people will win their right to the self determination, she said.

Mushaal Malick said this while inaugurating a photo exhibition organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Naheed Manzoor, local artists and students were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Mushaal Malik, who is wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malick, said her husband is braving inhuman torture in the jail where he has been confined by the Indian Forces. This is the same prison where freedom fighter Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru were executed, she mentioned.

She said this is the result of patience of the Kashmiri people that unrest has created in the whole India due to the controversial citizen law. She stated that the world should stand against the ongoing bloodshed in Indian Occupied Kashmir. She also urged the United Nations to play it active role to free Kashmiris from the clutches of India. She said the people of Kashmir acknowledged the efforts being made by Pakistan and its leaders for freedom of Kashmir. She said the blood of Kashmiri people would not go wasted and one day they will get liberty. The core issue of Kashmir is posing threats to the world peace and the international communities must come forward to stop Indians from butchering Kashmiri people.

Director Waqar Ahmed said that the Arts Council has played active role in highlighting the Kashmir issue through exhibitions and cultural programmes.

