PNCA arranges photo exhibition depicting Kashmiris’ struggle

Islamabad, Jan 29 (KMS): A photo exhibition depicting the brutalities faced by the people of Indian occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces was displayed here at national art gallery of PNCA.In the wake of marking Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday arranged the exhibition to unveil the inhumane action and brutality of Indian forces in held Kashmir.

The exhibition was aimed at portraying unanimity with the Kashmiri people and highlight the miseries and catastrophic life being lived by Kashmiris under the communication blackout that has been imposed by Indian fascist government since August last year.It also intended to mobilize the international community to play its due role to provide future to the Kashmiri people.

Present on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir Sobia Kamal Khan said the Indian forces were committing unprecedented human rights violation in Kashmir to subjugate Kashmiri people, however they were not alone as the whole world especially Pakistani people were sporting the Kashmiri brothers in their just struggle for right of self-determination.She said the world was condemning the Indian policy against its persecuted minorities. “Kashmiris have been under curfew for more than five months and were being deprived of basic human necessities. These photographs narrate the story of Kashmiri youth who were sacrificing their days and nights for their independence and right of self-determination”, she added.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned several week-long activities programmes to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day and pay tribute to Kashmiri people for their struggle for right of self-determination.

