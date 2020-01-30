Death of refugee Hurriyat leader Raja Izhar condoled

Islamabad, January 30 (KMA): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of prominent refugee Hurriyat leader, Raja Izhar Khan.

General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Convener of Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Mohammad Akhtar Qureshi Advocate, Convener of Pir Panjal Civil Society, Mushtaq Zargar, Convener of Anjuman Seerat Committee, Naeemul Hassan Khawaja and media in-charge, Ali Hasnain Naqvi in their joint statement in Islamabad, said people like Raja Izhar Khan are born in centuries and praised him for his services for the Kashmir cause.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. They said, with the death of Raja Izhar Khan, the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir deprived of a devoted colleague.

