Indian CRPF man commits suicide in Pahalgam

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Islamabad district.

The CRPF soldier, identified as Head Constable Ashverapa of 116 battalion, shot himself dead inside the camp in Pahalgam area of the district.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards him and found him in a pool of blood. The injured soldier was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police officer told media men.

The incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 445 since January 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...