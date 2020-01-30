IOK Bar expresses serious concern over Mian Qayoom’s health

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained President, Mian Abdul Qayoom who suffered a heart attack in Agra jail of India.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Bar’s General Body was held to discuss the deteriorating health condition of its President Mian Abdul Qayoom. The meeting, which was presided over by the Vice President of the Bar Association, said that the future line of action would be announced soon.

Mian Qayoom has been shifted to a local hospital, but it lacks adequate facilities. All the members of the Bar Association who were present in the meeting expressed concern over the health of the ailing Bar President.

Meanwhile, the Bar spokesman, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mian Abdul Qayyum had been suffering from a number of ailments and had been illegally detained in Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh for the last six months, where he is not being provided proper treatment.

He appealed to Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release Mian Qayyum and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The 76-year-old Bar Association President of IOK, Mian Abdul Qayoom suffered a heart attack in Indian Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh, yesterday. He was arrested from his residence in Srinagar on the night of August 4 and 5 last year ahead of the India’s decision to abrogate Kashmir’s special status.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the people to pray for the early recovery of Mian Abdul Qayyum’s health.

Like this: Like Loading...