Jamia Millia student shot at during anti-CAA march in Delhi

New Delhi, January 30 (KMS): A student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured after a gun-wielding activist of Bharatiya Janata Party opened fire during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in New Delhi, today.

The injured student has been identified as Shadab Najar, hailing from occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He is studying Mass Communication from the varsity.

“It was primarily a women’s led protest against CAA/NRC. Men were there to protect the women. Suddenly, we heard a man shouting ahead of us. He was saying ‘you want azadi, here take azadi’ and then opened fire. The police were mute witness to this,” says an eyewitness.

