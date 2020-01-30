Kashmir issue highlighted through puppet show Listen

Islamabad, January 30 (KMS): A special puppet show was arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle for right of self-determination here at PNCA.

The thematic show was aimed to highlight the issue and educate the children and youth about the long standing issue of Kashmir. Human rights violation by the Indian forces and miserable life of Kashmiri people who have lost their youth and dear ones in the struggle for right of self-determination.

The day is marked to express that Pakistani nation will continue its moral support for Kashmiri brothers and continue to highlight the issue on all forums to convince the International Community to play its role in bringing peace to the region. The show was attended by large number of students from twin cities.

