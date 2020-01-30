People throng to martyr’s funeral in IOK

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a large number of people participated in the funeral of a Kashmiri youth, martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam district on Monday.

Indian troops martyred the youth, Shahid Ahmad, during a cordon and search operation in Arwani area of the district.

Despite heavy snow, hundreds of people attended the funeral of the martyred youth. On the occasion, high-pitched pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised.

Imam, who led martyr’s funeral prayers himself shouted slogans like “Imran Khan Ka Kya Paigam, Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Imran Khan’s message is that Kashmir will become Pakistan), “Hum Pakistani Ha, Pakistan Hamara Ha” (We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours). Women also raised slogans like “Pakistan Sai Rishta Kya La Ilaha Illallah” on the occasion.

The participants of the funeral, talking to media men said that the raids on houses and arrests by the Indian troops had caused severe fear and panic among the people.

They on the occasion reiterated Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation struggle till taking the freedom movement to its logical conclusion and to render any kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

