Samad Inqilabi re-arrested after court grants him bail

Srinagar January 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have re-arrested illegally detained Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Abdul Samad Inqilabi after the court released him on bail.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi was brought from sub-jail, Baramulla, and presented before the special TADA court in Srinagar where Judge Ashwani Kumar released him on bail.

Nazir Ahmad, brother of Abdul Samad Inqilabi, told the media that when Samad Inqilabi came out of the court, a police party arrested him and handed him over to the Wichi police station.

Meanwhile, a party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the re-arrest of the party chairman. He said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was arrested in Dogri Pura area of Pulwama district in December 2018, where he had visited to express solidarity with the family of a martyr.

He said that India could never suppress the freedom sentiment of the Hurriyat leaders and the people of Kashmir through cheap tactics.

