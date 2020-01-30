Widespread concern over Mian Qayoom’s heart attack

People defy restrictions to attend funeral in IOK

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the heart attack suffered by the High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, in Agra jail of India, yesterday, has caused a widespread concern all across the territory.

76-year-old Mian Abdul Qayoom was moved to a hospital in Agra after the attack. The Bar President has been battling multiple ailments without proper medical care inside Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh since the 5th of August 2019 when he was arrested ahead of the India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35A Indian constitution. Mian Abdul Qayoom is surviving on only one kidney as his other kidney was removed earlier.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Mian Abdul Qayoom. He said that New Delhi had detained Kashmiri intellectuals, Hurriyat leaders and youth under a well-hatched conspiracy. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the ailing Bar President.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in an extra-ordinary meeting of its General-Body held in Srinagar, today, said that a future line of action will be announced very soon for the release of Bar President. The Bar spokesman Ghulam Nabi Shaheen appealed to the Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release its ailing President, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Meanwhile, a large number of people defying curfew-like restrictions and braving heavy snow turned up for the funeral prayers of a martyred Kashmiri youth in Qaimooh area of Kulgam district. The youth identified as Shahid Ahmad was martyred by Indian troops in Arwani area of the district, the other day. The mourners raised high-pitched pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The Imam, who led the funeral himself shouted slogans like “Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai” (We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours), “Imran Khan Ka Kya Paigham, Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Imran Khan’s message is that Kashmir will become Pakistan). Women also raised “Pakistan Sai Rishta Kya La Ilaha Illallah” slogan.

The participants of the funeral, talking to media men, thanked Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, saying that after Allah, PM Khan is their last hope who has vigorously fought their case at the UN.

People continued to face problems as normal life remained crippled in the Kashmir Valley due to the military siege and broadband internet shutdown on 179th consecutive day, today. Indian police re-arrested the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, immediately after the court released him on bail in Srinagar.

A Kashmiri youth, Shadib Najar, was injured in New Delhi, today, when he was shot at by an activist of Bharatiay Janata Party.

