Anti-India demo in Islamabad on completion of 6 months to IOK siege

Islamabad, January 31 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held at the National Press Club in Islamabad, today, on the completion of six months of the military siege of occupied Kashmir.

The speakers on the occasion condemned the Indian brutalities against the people of Kashmir. The protest was organized by Hurriyat Conference.

The speakers included Syed Yousuf Naseem, Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Uzma Gul, Nabeela Irshad, Fehmeeda Butt, Bashir Usmani, Basharat Khokhar and Suhail Rumi. The demonstration was attended by a large number of students, journalists and members of civil society.

