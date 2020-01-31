Broadband in IOK not to be restored till social media blockage

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the broadband internet services would be restored only after the technical experts called from Noida and Bengaluru will successfully create firewall to thwart any attempt of consumers to reach the social networking sites.

The broadband as well as mobile internet services were suspended across the territory on the intervening night of August 04-05 last year ahead of the Indian government’s announcement to scrap Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

General Manager of Indian government-run cellular company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Nazir Ahmad Joo, told media that the process for the restoration of broadband internet services in Kashmir has already begun.

“We have called a team of technical experts from Noida and Bengaluru who are working over creating a firewall to thwart any attempt by the consumers to reach to the social media applications,” he said.

The broadband internet services would not be restored until the firewall is created and access to social media is restricted, he added.

