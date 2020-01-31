Demos in Srinagar against military siege, curbs on media

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League has said that it held a protest demonstrations in Srinagar, today, to condemn the continued military siege and curbs on media by the Indian government in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement issued in Srinagar said that soon after the Juma congregational prayers, today, party activists gathered outside various mosques, chanting high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Party leader, Javaid Ahmed Butt addressing the protesters condemned India for committing human rights violations and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris. He said that torture or repression could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their legitimate cause of freedom. He said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He urged the United Nations to intervene and implement its resolutions on Kashmir to settle the lingering dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

