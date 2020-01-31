DFP concerned about Mian Qayoom’s health condition

Islamabad, January 31 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained veteran legal exert and President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom, who suffered a heart attack in a jail in the Indian state of Agra.

The DFP Vice President, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, chairing a party meeting in Islamabad took strong notice of the falling health of Mian Abdul Qayoom and other Hurriyat leaders being kept in miserable conditions in jails and detention centers in occupied Kashmir and India.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that the ailing lawyer was being subjected to political vendetta for his significant role in the freedom movement. He condemned India’s colonial approach to muzzle the voice of dissent in occupied Kashmir and said that the oppressive tactics by New Delhi would not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause of freedom from Indian occupation.

He urged the Amnesty International and other world human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release Mian Qayyum and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Like this: Like Loading...