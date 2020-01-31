Health condition of ailing Mian Qayoom is not good: Family

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) of occupied Kashmir has said that the health condition of the ailing Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom is not good.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that family members of Mian Abdul Qayoom who met him at Central Jail, Agra, told the Bar that three ECGs and one Echocardiography Cardio-graphy were conducted of Mian Qayoom at a hospital in Agra and all tests indicated serious problems including artery blockage of 60 percent which was near fatal at this age.

It said according to family members Mian Qayoom requires angiography and possibly open heart surgery at the earliest. He was in fact scheduled to have an open heart surgery last year just before August 5, last year, however, he was arrested, it said.

“His pulse rate dropped yesterday to 44 rpm which is extremely risky and he is still experiencing spasm like pain in his chest. He was barely able to talk due to constant shortness of breath,” the HCBA said quoting family members.

They appealed to the Kashmiri people to pray for his early recovery.

