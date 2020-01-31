India, Pakistan urged to initiate dialogue for Kashmir solution

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has urged India and Pakistan to initiate composite dialogue process to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The DPM Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, and General Secretary, Peer Hilal Ahmad, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that war was no solution to any problem. They said that the people of Kashmir had been struggling for securing their right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the United Nations through its resolutions.

The DPM leaders deplored that with the passage of time India deviated from the resolutions and had annexed the territory. They said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for permanent peace in the region.

They added that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was the only solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute and appealed the international community to play role in achieving this objective.

Meanwhile, the illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during the month of January. He said that these youth had laid down their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.

He said that it was the responsibility of the people of Kashmir to protect the precious sacrifices at all costs. He said that the best way to pay homage to the martyrs was to continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...