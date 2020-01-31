Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Jammu

Continued detention of Mirwaiz, other Kashmiris denounced

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Jammu district, today.

The youth were martyred after Indian troops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Nagrota area of the district and fired at the vehicle. The troops cordoned off the area and started a search operation. Indian police and troops arrested two persons including driver of the truck. Earlier one Indian policeman was critically injured in an attack in the same area. The troops also launched cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Imam of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Maulana Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi, addressing the Juma congregation at the mosque expressed deep concern over the continued detention of the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, since 5th August, 2019. He said, the Mirwaiz is the religious leader of Kashmiri Muslims and preventing him from performing his religious obligations is a violation of fundamental human rights. People present in the mosque demanded immediate release of the Mirwaiz and all other illegally detained Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement in Srinagar, today, said that it held demonstrations outside various mosques against the continued military siege and curbs on media by the Indian government in the territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, and General Secretary, Peer Hilal Ahmad, in a statement issued in Srinagar urged India to initiate composite dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his message paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during the month of January.

The High Court Bar association of occupied Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the family members of the ailing Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, who met him at Central Jail Agra, said that his health condition was not good. They appealed to the Kashmiri people to pray for his early recovery. The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party at a meeting Presided over by its Vice Chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of, Mian Abdul Qayoom, who suffered a heart attack in a jail in Agra recently.

On the other hand, a protest demonstration was held at the National Press Club in Islamabad, today, on the completion of six months of the military siege of occupied Kashmir. The speakers on the occasion condemned the Indian brutalities against the people of Kashmir. The protest was organized by Hurriyat Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...