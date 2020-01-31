MEPs angered by deferment of vote on India’s CAA

Brussels, January 31 (KMS): The European Parliament voted to delay a vote on a resolution against India’s controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), angering many members of European Parliament (MEPs) who had originally brought the resolution.

The MEPs condemned India, saying it is using diplomatic clout and the European Union’s business interests to influence the move to delay the vote. They said that by deferring the vote, the EU has chosen business interests over human rights.

“European Parliament should not surrender before Indian power,” said MEP Scott Ainslie.

In what is being considered a major step towards fascism, the Narendra Modi government has systematically introduced laws in India aimed at stripping off the citizenship of many minorities, particularity Muslims.

India exerted an enormous amount of diplomatic pressure on the European Parliament and the EU, threatening them with the cancellation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to the EU – set for February 17 – if the vote went ahead.

Nordic Green Left MEP, Idoia Villanueva Ruiz, said that the recently-passed laws in India – namely the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A – all conflicted with democratic values and violated international law. She said that Modi government’s repression of Kashmir was tantamount to fascism and should be condemned.

The writer of the draft resolution, Shaffaq Mohammed MEP, said that the CAA must be judged on the basis of international law and must be repealed if it contradicts it.

Michael Gahler, MEP from Germany, who has thrice headed the EU Election Observer Mission to Pakistan, was of the view that the vote should take place on March 2 – 10 days before Modi’s visit to EU.

Phil Bennion, MEP, a Liberal Democrats member of the Renew Europe Group from UK, said that Modi’s India was deceptive and Europe failed to comprehend the manipulation, aggression, discrimination, and fascist tactics of the Indian government.

The vote on the debate was moved to March.

