Srinagar Jamia Masjid Imam demands release of Mirwaiz, others

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Imam of Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Maulana Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi, has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of President of Anjuman Auqaf of the mosque and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and demanded his immediate release.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under illegal house detention since August 5, last year, when the Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two Union Territories.

Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi addressing a Juma congregation at the Jamia Masjid said that the fundamental human and religious rights of Kashmiris had been usurped through military might which was highly deplorable and condemnable.

He urged the authorities to allow Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead the Juma congregational prayers in the Jamia Masjid. He also urged the authorities to release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in various jails across India and the territory.

On the occasion, in keeping with past practice, an elegant and classy calendar for 1441 Hijri year 2020 was released. It is a joint collaboration between Mirwaiz Foundation and Anjuma Auqaf Jama Masjid and contains daily prayer and Sehar and Iftar timings. The calendar was distributed free among the worshipers.

