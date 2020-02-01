Concern expressed over declining health of jailed Mian Qayoom

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of the illegally detained President of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoon, at Agra Central Jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued from party head office in Srinagar condemned the inhuman and undemocratic attitude of officials of the department of prisons of India who along with other Indian institutions on the directions of the government of India had let loose a reign of terror against pro-freedom people of occupied Kashmir.

He said, Indian state terrorism, 5th August aggression and judicial terrorism has until now failed to subdue the Kashmiri people. He pointed out that the Indian government by the use of force wanted to impose graveyard like silence in the occupied territory. However, he maintained that New Delhi would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The JKLF spokesman further stated that like Mian Abdul Qayoom there were thousands of aged and ailing Kashmiris languishing in the jails of the occupied territory and India who faced the wrath of jail officials and were deprived of basic human rights. He condemned this undemocratic and inhuman attitude of the Indian government and appealed to the international community to take notice of the situation.

The spokesman prayed for the wellbeing and safety of all illegally detained Kashmiri pro-freedom people who rendered their utmost sacrifices for the ultimate goal of freedom of their motherland.

