‘India suppressing Kashmiris’ just voice through force’

Islamabad, February 01 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Vice Chairman, Imtiaz Wani, has said that India is suppressing the just voice of the Kashmiri people through its nefarious repressive policies.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the India-imposed lockdown in the occupied territory had entered the 181st day, today. He said that the Kashmiris were committed to take their ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination to its logical conclusion, despite all odds.

He said that fascist Modi government in India had close ties and agreements with the Israeli Zionist government and both were using similar offensive tactics against the Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine. He said that India was following the Israeli policy of changing the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir.

Imtiaz Wani said that New Delhi had stepped up its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir where Kashmiri youth were being killed by Indian troops during the so-called cordon and search operations. He paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would always be remembered.

He condemned Indian troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violations at the Line of Control. He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of India’s actions and force it to settle the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

