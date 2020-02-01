Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in January

Release of IOK Bar Association President sought

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month of January.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, during the month, 14 people were critically injured due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the occupied territory. As many as 104 civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyat activists, were arrested and several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act. The troops molested 3 women and ransacked and damaged 5 houses in the month.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continued to suffer immensely due to military lockdown and broadband internet shutdown on 181st consecutive day, today.

A function was held at the residence of the martyred teenager, Wamiq Farooq, to mark his martyrdom anniversary. Addressing the gathering, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and the Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. Wamiq Farooq was martyred on January 31 in 2010 when he was hit by a teargas shell fired at him by the Indian police in Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar.

A Srinagar court remanded the illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, to judicial custody till February 20, 2020. Indian police had rearrested Inqilabi on Wednesday immediately after he was released on court orders and booked him under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

The counsel of illegally detained ailing President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom, during the hearing of the case sought his immediate release. Mian Qayoom’s counsel, Advocate Zafar Ahmad Shah, during the hearing in the High Court termed the detention of his client as illegal and vague, saying that he has been detained under charges leveled against him in 2008 and 2010. Mian Qayoom had suffered heart attack in the Agra Jail on Wednesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of Mian Qayoon Advocate in Agra Central Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...