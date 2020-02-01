Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in January

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month of January.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, during the month, 14 people were critically injured due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory. As many as 104 civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyat activists, were arrested and several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act, during the period.

The troops molested at least 3 women and ransacked and damaged 5 houses during the month.

