‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ staged

Lahore, Feb 01 (KMS): Alhamra Arts Council organised theatre play “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” to show solidarity with people of Kashmir who are fighting against brutal Indian army for their freedom. The drama was attended by huge number of audience in Hall 2 at Alhamra Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium.

MPA Sadia Suhail Rana was the chief guest at the event who specially participated in the opening ceremony of the drama. On the occasion, she said that the entire nation of Pakistan was standing with people of Kashmir and we salute Kashmiri people for their battle against Indian brutalities. The play “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” was written and directed by Qaisar Iftikhar.

The drama was all about ongoing freedom movement of Kashmiris to highlight the brutality of Indian army who has been killing women, men and innocent children. On the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that fight of Kashmiri people for independence is now over six decades long and they suffer a lot by all means since India captured the Kashmir valley unethically. To show the solidarity with people of Kashmir we will always highlight their struggle until their independence and Lahore Arts Council will continue to arrange different programmes to express unity with the people of Kashmir, he added.

