Kashmir, Palestine Solidarity Day observed

Lahore, Feb 01 (KMS): The Kashmir-Palestine Solidarity Day was observed all over the country on the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC).

While addressing Friday congregations, religious scholars rejected US President Trump’s formula for Palestine, stating that the Muslim Ummah would not accept one-sided proposal for Jerusalem.

They said any solution for Palestine without Al-Quds would not be accepted. The stance of Saudi King Shah Salman and Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas on peaceful settlement of Palestine was categorical and entire Muslim Ummah had announced endorsement of the stance of the Saudi king and Palestinian president.

Kashmir and Palestine are the burning issues of Muslim world and any delay in solving them would pose threat to the world peace, said the ulema.

Like this: Like Loading...