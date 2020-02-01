Modi preparing Myanmar-style genocide in India: PM

Islamabad, Feb 01 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to repeat the Myanmar style genocide and exclusion of its minority population.

He said that as many as 500 million people will be excluded from the citizenship list under India’s new controversial citizenship law, which is followed by updating the exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency in Islamabad, the premier spoke in details on an array of issues including situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan, relations with Turkey, domestic issues, such as the country’s economy, climate changes, relations with arch-rival India and its actions in Occupied Kashmir.

“This is exactly what happened in Myanmar when they first started the registration act and that’s how they excluded Muslims and then the genocide took place. I am afraid this is where it is heading in India,” PM Imran said.

In a freewheeling interview that lasted more than 40 minutes at the vast drawing-room of the Prime Minister’s House, adjacent to his office compound, he spoke about the beauty of Turkey and recalled his stay along with his two sons in Istanbul before he took over the office of the Prime Minister.

He also expressed the desire to involve Turkey in the multibillion-dollar project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to enhance connectivity.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of any influx of immigration towards Pakistan and Bangladesh from India in the wake of current developments, he said: “I think Bangladesh is already worried because in Assam they deregistered almost 2 million people. I do not know the exact number but what will happen to these people?”

Bangladesh has already refused to take anyone, who has been excluded from the citizenship list in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

Talking about the recent tension between the US and Iran, the prime minister said “tension still existed”. But expressed satisfaction that war was averted in the region following diplomatic efforts.

“We feel, we played our apart and brought down tensions. But of course, you know, there has to be some permanent solution.”

He also rejected the criticism of CPEC and brushed aside apprehensions about China’s debt. “So, this thing is quite unfounded that Pakistan is getting into a debt trap of China.”.

While lamenting at the conflicts ragging the Islamic World, PM Imran said, “Pakistan’s utmost urgency will be to douse fires and bring parties to conciliation, so that countries can focus on developing their infrastructure.”

During the scheduled visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the middle of February, the premier is expecting to enhance trading partnership.

There are various areas where Turkey can help Pakistan – for instance in mining.

“Pakistan is a country which is full of minerals, but we have not excavated explored minerals like gold and copper We want certain areas where we want technology. So, it will be quite a comprehensive visit,” he said.

The prime minister recalled that in 1920 people particularly Muslims in the Indian sub-continent had helped Turkey in its difficult times.

He proposed to celebrate the 100th year of this generosity and relations between Turkey and Muslims of the subcontinent in 2020.

