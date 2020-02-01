Release of Mian Qayyoom demanded

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the counsel of illegally detained ailing President of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, has demanded his immediate release.

Mian Qayoom’s counsel, Advocate Zafar Ahmad Shah, during the hearing of the case in the High Court termed the detention of his client as illegal and vague.

Seeking release of the HCBA President, Zafar Shah said that his client had been detained under charges leveled against him in 2008 and 2010. He said, the detaining authority cannot make nine-year-old charges as the basis for the detention of Mian Qayoom under the black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

After hearing the arguments of Zafar Ahmed Shah, Justice Tashi Rabstan listed the case for further arguments on Monday.

The HCBA President was booked on the orders of the District Magistrate, Srinagar, under the PSA on August 7, 2019, a few days after India revoked special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.

Initially, he was lodged at Central Jail Srinagar from where he was later shifted to the District Jail Agra in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Mian Qayoom had suffered heart attack in the Agra Jail on Wednesday (January 29).

The High Court Bar Association spokesman, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, said that Mian Qayoom was suffering from multiple ailments and was denied proper treatment in the jail.

Like this: Like Loading...