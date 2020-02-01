Samad Inqilabi remanded to judicial custody till February 20

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Srinagar court has remanded the illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, to the judicial custody until February 20.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi was arrested from Pulwama on December 25, 2018, for his active role in the ongoing freedom movement. Later, he was booked under the black law, Public Safety Act.

A spokesman for the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the illegal detention of the party chairman in false cases. He said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was suffering from various ailments but the occupation authorities were not releasing him.

The family members of Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over his declining health and demanded his immediate release.

Like this: Like Loading...