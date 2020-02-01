Tributes paid to Wamiq on his 10th martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, has paid glowing tributes to martyred teenager, Wamiq Farooq, on his tenth martyrdom anniversary.

Wamiq Farooq was martyred on January 31 in 2010 when he was hit by a teargas shell fired at him by the Indian police in Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar.

A function was held at the residence of the martyred Wamiq Farooq to mark his martyrdom anniversary. Addressing the gathering, Yasmeen Raja said that the Kashmiri martyred had laid down their lives for a sacred cause of freedom and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.

She said, Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute which remains unresolved due to India’s intransigent attitude. She said that Pakistan had always advocated the Kashmiris’ just cause at the international fora. She appealed to the world community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The family of Wamiq Farooq on the occasion pledged to fight till it achieved justice. Farooq Ahmad, father of martyred Wamiq, vowed to carry on the struggle till the action was taken against the involved Indian men in uniform.

