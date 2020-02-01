UN resolutions on Kashmir termed key to finding solution

Islamabad, Feb 01 (KMS): An in-camera session of the Kashmir Parliamentary Committee on Friday took into account the measures taken by New Delhi in Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir since August 5 and discussed the solution to the disputed territory in the light of United Nations resolutions.

Later, briefing the media on the details of the meeting, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhr Imam said that the measures adopted by India in Occupied Kashmir would not only have negative repercussions on the region but on the world.

He stressed giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination and declared the UN resolutions cardinal to the solution of Kashmir issue.

The committee chairman recalled India had accepted the fact that Kashmir issue was a bilateral one.He termed the annexation of the valley a breach of the Simla accord.

Lauding PM Imran’s speech at the United Nations, Imam said it helped portray Kashmir issue before the world in an effective manner.

He lamented that 180 days had passed but curfew was still in place in the occupied valley.

Imam pointed out that the two sessions of the UN Security Council held after 54 years decided the fact that Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir was a disputed territory.

The meeting noted that more than 100,000 Kashmiris had been martyred and thousands recently taken into custody.

The committee chairman said India had destroyed the economy of the Occupied Kashmir and was sponsoring state terrorism in the valley.

He cautioned New Delhi against its war hysteria saying it should not be forgotten that both countries were nuclear powers.

“UN Human Rights Commission also highlighted the atrocities being carried out by New Delhi in Occupied Kashmir. Today the true face of India has come before the world,” he said.

Imam stated that China’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue was exemplary and attributed Russia’s participation in Security Councils’s meeting to China.

Speaking about other world powers that highlighted the IOJ&K issue, the committee chairman stated it was the first time that the matter was discussed in the parliament of France.

German Chancellor Angela Markel also noted on the New Delhi airport that India was committing human rights violation in the Occupied Kashmir.

On August 5, last year, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

