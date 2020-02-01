World silence over Kashmir condemned

Lahore, Feb 01 (KMS): Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said the Indian government under Premier Narendra Modi has proved it is the government of extremists.

Addressing a meeting at Mansoora on Friday, he said the most unfortunate aspect of the Muslim persecution in India was that none of the western countries and organisations championing the cause of human rights and freedom had responded to the situation.

He announced that the Milli Yakjehti Council meeting would be held in Islamabad on February 3 to discuss the situation prevailing in the Middle East and Kashmir.

