Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four people including two personnel of Central Reserve Police Force were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday.

Unknown persons lobbed the grenade at CRPF personnel deployed at Partap Park in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar, today.

Following the attack, Indian troops cordoned off the area and launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...