Elderly father loses life in grief of disappeared daughter in IOK

Jammu, February 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, many parents affected by the forced disappearance of their children by Indian forces have left the world in mourning and Ghulam Muhammad Butt, 91, is among those who died a few days ago.

Mumtaza, 17-year-old daughter of Ghulam Muhammad Butt, a resident of Dara Kasti Garh in Doda district, was a student of FA when Indian army personnel entered her house at night in 2000 and locked the family members in a room and took away Mumtaza.

Ghulam Muhammad Butt had been knocked the door of the administration and the human rights organizations for 20 years for recovery his daughter. The administration offered Ghulam Muhammad some bribe to remain silent but he refused the offer.

According to locals, Mumtaz’s elder sister, Fareeda, 19, who witnessed the scene of the forcible takeover of her younger sister, has lost her life.

The is not only the story of the daughter of 91-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Butt of Kastigarh Doda, but there are many mothers and sisters in the occupied Kashmir who have faced such situation and live and die daily in the grief of their children.

How long will this cruelty continue on Kashmiri youth, mothers, sisters and children? No one has the answer to this question.

Like this: Like Loading...