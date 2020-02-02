JKSDI launches Kashmir Solidarity Week in UK

Manchester, February 02 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International (JKSDI) launched Kashmir Solidarity Week in the UK city of Ashton-under-Lyne.

The function of Kashmir Solidarity Week was organized in collaboration with the Chairperson of Women Community Group Ms. Naila Sharif and her team.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International, Raja Najbat Hussain chaired the function while Shadow Secretary for Communications and Chairman of Friends of Kashmir Group in Labour Party, Andrew Gwynne, MP, Shadow Secretary Finance, MP, Jonathan Reynolds, former member of UK Parliament, Faisal Rasheed, former member of European Parliament, Wajid Khan, former adviser to Azad Kashmir government, Raja Shaukat Khaliq, patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khan, Amjad Hussain Mughal, Naina Ali, the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International Youth Wing Chairman, Zeeshan Arif, local councillors, community leaders and a large number of women attended the event.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International, Raja Najbat Hussain in his address thanked the MPs for supporting the rights of the Kashmiri people and said that the members of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the Labour Party effectively raised the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and supported Kashmiris.

He said that the main purpose of “Kashmir Solidarity Week” was to organize the lobby to raise the Indian aggression in occupied occupation Kashmir at the international level and in this connection the team of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International is working in UK and all over the Europe.

Raja Najbat said that the people of occupied Kashmir were struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination recognized by the world at the UN forum but India had not only hindered the way of these resolutions but it had occupied Kashmir through military might.

Speaking on the occasion, Shadow Secretary for Education and Deputy Leader in the Labor Party, Angela Rainer, MP, members of UK parliament and other leaders addressing the function assured the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International team that they would continue to play their part in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people of Kashmir.

