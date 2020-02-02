Majeed Malik urges youth to participate in Feb 5 rallies, seminars

Islamabad, February 02 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the hardships of the people of occupied Kashmir are increasing with each passing day and the dark night of Kashmiris doesn’t come to an end.

Abdul Majeed Malik addressing a meeting of Kashmiri youth in Islamabad urged them not to forget their brothers and sisters, who are sacrificing their lives in the occupied territory for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the Solidarity Week has started and asked the youth to join the people of Pakistan on February 5 by organizing rallies and seminars to express solidarity with their brethren in Pakistan and give a message in occupied Kashmir that Kashmiris are not alone in the war of Kashmir liberation but the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

Tauseef Arif, Mohammad Tanveer Ahmed, Malik Imtiaz, Malik Nadir, Danish Alam and Pir Asad Malik also addressed and pledged that they would render any kind of sacrifice for the sacred cause of Kashmir.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were also offered for the solidarity of Pakistan.

