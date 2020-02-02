‘Only Hindus will have a say’ supporter opens fire at Anti-CAA protest

New Delhi, February 02 (KMS): Two days after a man fired a pistol at a group of people protesting against controversial citizenship law near the Jamia Millia university, New Delhi. another man fired two rounds at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protest against the law, yesterday.

The man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram‘ and said, “hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else),” as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Delhi’s northwest Rohini area claimed that those who support militants in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

