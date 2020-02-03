Mirwaiz thanks Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

Srinagar, February 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in his message, said that Pakistan had been striving to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said, the people of Kashmir thank the government of Pakistan and especially Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the India’s illegal move of repealing Kashmir’s special status at international level and particularly in the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that the people of Kashmir had been facing Indian repression for past several decades especially for last thirty years and Pakistan had all along continued its support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for securing right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman said, being an important party to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan has always played important role in providing every possible support at regional and international level to the liberation movement of the Kashmiri people. He said, the people of Kashmir want to see a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan.

Mirwaiz said that UN Kashmir resolutions or tripartite talks could guarantee a secure future for the region. He said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was main hurdle in cordial relations between India and Pakistan.

