Pakistan hailed for showing solidarity

Ailing Mian Qayoom shifted to Tihar jail

Srinagar, February 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for extending full political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In connection with the announcement by Pakistan to observe February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a message in Srinagar, today, said that the people of Kashmir want to see a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in his message from jail said the gesture by Pakistan is a source of inspiration for the Kashmiri people who are spearheading their struggle for freedom from India. He urged Pakistan to double its efforts on the diplomatic front to globally expose Indian brutalities in Kashmir. He said over eight million people are leading a besieged life especially after India unilaterally abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Waza said Hurriyat leadership has been jailed, internet is shut and there is gag on media as no foreign journalist is allowed to enter Kashmir. He said the future of the youth has been ruined with the destruction of educational system amid continued military siege and lockdown, which entered 183rd day, today.

The ailing President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom has been shifted to Tihar jail, New Delhi, despite he suffered a heart attack a few days ago. While strongly denouncing the continued detention of its president, the High Court Bar Association at a meeting in Srinagar demanded immediate release of Mian Qayoom in view of his deteriorating health.

In New Delhi, as a part of routine incidents of firing and attacks on the protesters of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, some goons associated with extremist Hindu organizations opened fire at Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia. According to the Jamia Coordination Committee the attackers fled on their motorbike after the incident.

In Birmingham, Marco Longhi, the member of Conservative Party in the UK parliament, addressing a conference on Kashmir, pledged to raise the issue of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on the floor of the House. The event was organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, under Kashmir Solidarity Week. Marco Longhi said that he would not only raise the Kashmir dispute and lockdown by India in the parliament but outside the parliament as well. He said Kashmir is a human issue and it should be resolved on humanitarian grounds and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people. Besides others, the Kashmir conference was also addressed by Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, President, Raja Faheem Kayani and Altaf Ahmad Butt.

