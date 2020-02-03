Proposal for concept paper crops up in meeting

Islamabad 03 Feb (KMS): A proposal for preparation of a Concept Paper in the context of Jammu’s role in Kashmir’s freedom struggle came up at a special meeting of Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations in Islamabad.

The meeting was presided over by APHC-AJK General Secretary Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and was attended among others by former Federal Secretary Establishment Division, Syed Yasin Ahmed as a special guest.

Others who attended the meeting included Mahmud Qureshi advocate, Mushtaq Zurgar, Ali Husnain Naqvi, Pervez Advocate and senior Pakistani journalist Hilal Ahmad.

Syed Yasin Ahmed was briefed about the current situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Muhammad Hussein Khateeb informed the guest about the sacrifices of the Jammu region and its role in the ongoing freedom movement. He said that Jammu is a difficult region where presence of Hindu extremist organizations like RSS and Shiv Sena poses a threat to the pro-freedom people.

He briefed the participants about the public relations campaign by Jammu leaders, acknowledgement of Kashmir as a dispute by the prominent leaders of non-Muslim community and rejection of India’s integral part claim.

On this occasion, Syed Yasin Ahmed appreciated the work of the Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations and suggested to prepare a concept paper in the context of Jammu’s role in the freedom struggle since 1947 and onward. He also put forth a proposal for setting up think tank comprising leading scholars and opinion makers from Jammu and Kashmir to raise the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

