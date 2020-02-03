UK MP pledges to raise Kashmir dispute in parliament

Birmingham, February 03 (KMS): The member of Conservative Party in the UK parliament has pledged to raise the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir inside as well as outside the parliament.

The British parliamentarian, Marco Longhi, addressing a conference on Kashmir in Birmingham expressed concern over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The conference was organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, under Kashmir Solidarity Week in Dudley Council. He said that Kashmiris should be given their political rights.

Marco Longhi said that he would not only talk about Kashmir dispute and lockdown by the Indian government in the parliament but also outside it. Kashmir is a human issue and it should be resolved on humanitarian grounds and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, he added.

He said that respecting the wishes of Dudley voters, he would not only raise the Kashmir issue at the British Parliament, but also speed up efforts to settle it on a permanent basis.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmad Butt, addressing the conference, said that the protest by 100 people of Kashmir and Pakistan living in the UK against Indian atrocities in the occupied territory had more importance than the protest by one lakh people in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.

Hurriyat leader, Altaf Ahmad Butt said that Kashmiris were demanding their rights and the UK should play its role in giving their snatched rights. He said, the world speaks of human rights but remains silent on the human rights in occupied Kashmir, adding that the world had to abolish this double standard.

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Faheem Kayani addressing on the occasion said that there were several UN resolutions on Kashmir dispute and the democratic powers of the world including Britain should played their role in granting Kashmiris their political right, right to self-determination.

Faheem Kayani further said that it was the result of the efforts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Britain that today, along with UK Labour, Conservative is also supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Muhammad Ghalib, on the occasion said that Kashmiris were victims of Indian state terrorism and the world community should play its due role in stopping the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...