World must take note of Indian brutalities in IOK: Mushaal Mulick

Lahore, February 03 (KMS): The global powers must take notice of the Indian forces’ brutalities as they are brutalizing unarmed innocent Kashmiris to deprive them of their right to self-determination.

This was stated by Mushaal Mulick, wife of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, while addressing a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Day organized by Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department, Punjab, Aiwan-e-Iqbal and Unique Group of Institutions at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, The Mall, Lahore.

Ms Mushaal Mulick said that human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir are an ongoing issue, which range from mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech of Kashmiri people. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Forces personnel have been orchestrating genocide of Kashmiris and the world powers must play their role in providing a level playing field to Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolution, she added.

She pointed out that the Indian forces had let loose a reign of terror in the Kashmir Valley as with every passing day the brutality of Indian army on innocent Kashmiris is mounting. She further said that Indian attacks on unarmed innocent Kashmiris are a shameful act and troops have been given full powers to kill and abduct any of the Kashmiris to torture.

Hurriyat leader, Mushaal Mulick said, the role of the youth is of paramount importance in highlighting the lingering Kashmir dispute. She urged the youth to effectively use social media platforms to expose Indian forces’ brutalities and their government’s blatant lies regarding resolution of Kashmir dispute. She said that Indian forces had illegally occupies Kashmir and women, children, youth and even elderly were victims of Indian forces.

Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine said, the present government is committed to resolve Kashmir dispute. He said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will highlight this issue at every global forum to get it resolved according to the Kashmiris’ wishes.

The Chairman of Unique Group of Institutions, Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram, said, “We should aware our youth of the unmatched freedom struggle of Kashmiris who were braving brutalities of Indian forces.

Renowned poet, Amjad Islam Amjad, Editor and analyst, Arif Nizami, renowned anchor, Suhail Warraich and others also spoke on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...