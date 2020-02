Srinagar, February 4 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian army vehicle hit and critically injured five persons, including a woman and a teenage girl in Islamabad district, today.

An over-speeding Indian army vehicle deliberately hit a car in Wangund Qazigundarea of the district.

A police officer while confirming the incident said that all Injured were shifted to Emergency Hospital Qazigund (EHQ) and one critically injured was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

