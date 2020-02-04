Continued lockdown caused huge damage to IOK economy: Altaf Butt

Birmingham (UK), February 04 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Butt, has said that the India-imposed continued lockdown has caused damage of billions of dollars to the economy of occupied Kashmir.

Altaf Ahmed Butt while addressing the Kashmir Conference titled “Occupation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: What is going on” held in Birmingham said that the world famous delicious apples of occupied Kashmir were rotten due to lockdown and apple industry suffered almost a loss of 2.7 billion US dollars. The event was organized by President of Kashmir Society Birmingham University, Hassan Khan.

Altaf Butt while explaining the current situation in the occupied territory said that India had kept both internet and telephone services shut to punish the people who were demanding their inalienable right to self-determination promised to them by the UN through its several resolutions.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 was a step to crush the economy of occupied Kashmir. “The education sector in Kashmir also suffered. Due to the internet blockade, students could not complete their research projects on time,” he said. The students of the UK and Birmingham could be the voice of besieged students of occupied Kashmir, he added.

Altaf Butt said that India had been violating human rights in the occupied territory since long. He said that genocide of the people of Jammu and Kashmir started in November 1947 when Indian troops, forces of Dogra Maharaja and Hindu extremists killed lakhs of Kashmiris and the killing spree was still going on.

The JKSM Vice Chairman said Kashmir had become a flashpoint that posed serious threat to the peace and stability of South Asia. He said that on one hand, India was targeting civilians on the Line of Control (LoC) while on the other was not allowing even the United Nations Observers to meet the people and receive their memorandum on the human rights abuses being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He said that after August 5, 2019, occupied Kashmir had been in a state of siege and lockdown that had badly affected the daily lives of the people.

The program was followed by the question-answer session between students and guest speaker. Earlier, the organiser and President of Kashmir Society Birmingham University, Hassan Khan, welcomed the guests saying Kashmir runs in their blood and young British Kashmiris want to know more about occupied Kashmir following the lockdown and siege imposed by India in August, last year.

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Raja Fahim Kiyani, and journalists also attended the program.

