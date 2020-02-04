IOK High Court reserves order on Mian Qayoom’s detention

Srinagar, February 4 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has reserved its decision on a petition challenging the illegal detention of High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Mian Abdul Qayoom was booked under the black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on August 7, 2019 on the orders of District Magistrate, Srinagar and shifted to Agra Jail, where he suffered a heart attack on Jan 29. Now he has been shifted to New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail. Mian Qayoom was arrested from his residence in Srinagar on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, last year, ahead of the India’s decision to abrogate the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The habeas corpus petition was listed before a Bench of Justice Tashi Rabstan, who reserved the final orders in the matter after hearing the arguments from both the sides. Main Qayoom was represented in the petition by senior High Court lawyer Zaffar Shah.

Though the Magistrate had earlier recommended Mian Qayoom’s detention under the PSA for three months, which expired on November 7 last year, however, on November 19, the High Court informed that his PSA detention had been extended for further three months.

While the habeas corpus petition challenging his detention was pending before the High Court, Mian Qayoom suffered a heart attack in the Agra Jail, following which he was admitted to a local hospital in the Agra city. Mian Qayoon is suffering from various life threatening ailments.

