Islamabad Museum to hold photo exhibition on Kashmir Day

Islamabad, Feb 04 (KMS): Islamabad Museum – DOAM (Federal Department of Archeology and Museums) will hold photographic exhibition on February 5 to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir.

This special photographic exhibition is aimed at highlighting the brutality of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. The exhibition will be a part of the activities to be celebrated by Islamabad Museum as per instruction of Government of Pakistan, an official said.

He said that Islamabad Museum DOAM will display more then 100 pictures taken and published by international media and Pakistani newspapers about the brutality of Indian army in Occupied Kas-hmir.

Different Pictures will be displayed about the miseries of Kashmir’s people included victims of pellets guns, children, students, murders of youngsters in Kashmir, lock down of streets, protest of students, protest of general public, people behind doors and under siege, Kashmir Politicians struggl-ing for freedom, and Hidutva and RSS.

“The entire nation stands with the Kashmiris and we believe that the struggle of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit and the bright morning of independence will surely dawn upon Kashmiris,” he stated.

