Kashmir Solidarity Day: Basharat for sending strong message to India

Lahore, Feb 04 (KMS): Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has appealed to the people of Punjab to express powerful solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, February 5 (tomorrow).

A strong message should be sent to India by organising rallies, seminars, walks and other events led by local public representatives, said the Law Minister while chairing a Kashmir Committee Punjab meeting in the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

MPA Ms Uzma Kardar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Additional IG Inam Elahi, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum and other officers concerned were also present.

The meeting reviewed the programmes and their security arrangements that would be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

The divisional commissioners and RPOs briefed via video link. According to the programmes, the central rally would be held on Mall Road which will be also addressed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar among others. Contests of speech, essay writing, paintings on Kashmir and national songs would be conducted in educational institutions across the province.

Raja Basharat directed that the commissioners and deputy commissioners should have full media coverage of all the programmes and send the comprehensive reports to the secretary information by the evening of February 5. He also directed to boost up the ongoing one million signature campaign in favour of oppressed Muslims in Indian-Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University (PU) teachers, employees and students will take out a Kashmir solidarity rally in front of Vice Chancellor’s office on Tuesday (today) at 12:30noon. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will also address the participants on this occasion.

